All Data Scientist Salaries
Data Scientist compensation in United States at State Farm ranges from $78.5K per year for RD1 to $118K per year for RD2. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $120K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for State Farm's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/23/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
RD1
$78.5K
$77.2K
$0
$1.3K
RD2
$118K
$107K
$0
$10.8K
RD3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
RD4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
