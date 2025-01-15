← Company Directory
State Bank of India
State Bank of India Salaries

State Bank of India's salary ranges from $4,932 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $59,453 for a Cybersecurity Analyst at the high-end.

Customer Service
$4.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$59.5K
Software Engineer
$14.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$13.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at State Bank of India is Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $59,453. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at State Bank of India is $13,925.

Other Resources