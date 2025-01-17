← Company Directory
StashAway
StashAway Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at StashAway totals SGD 169K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for StashAway's total compensation packages.

SGD 169K
Software Engineer
SGD 98.8K
SGD 51.5K
SGD 19K
1 Year
4 Years
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

YR 1

YR 2

YR 3

YR 4

Options

At StashAway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at StashAway in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 248,454. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StashAway for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 145,188.

