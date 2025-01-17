← Company Directory
StashAway
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

StashAway Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in Malaysia at StashAway ranges from MYR 104K to MYR 145K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for StashAway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MYR 111K - MYR 131K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
MYR 104KMYR 111KMYR 131KMYR 145K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at StashAway to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve MYR 137K+ (sometimes MYR 1.37M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At StashAway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at StashAway in Malaysia sits at a yearly total compensation of MYR 144,777. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StashAway for the Recruiter role in Malaysia is MYR 103,942.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for StashAway

Related Companies

  • Wolters Kluwer
  • CoreLogic
  • AffiniPay
  • Avaloq
  • Solarisbank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources