StashAway
StashAway Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Singapore at StashAway ranges from SGD 111K to SGD 155K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for StashAway's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 121K - SGD 146K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 111KSGD 121KSGD 146KSGD 155K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At StashAway, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at StashAway in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 155,493. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StashAway for the Financial Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 111,258.

