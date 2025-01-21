← Company Directory
Startups.com Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Switzerland at Startups.com ranges from CHF 53.9K to CHF 75.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Startups.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 58.3K - CHF 67.8K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 53.9KCHF 58.3KCHF 67.8KCHF 75.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Startups.com?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Startups.com in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 75,415. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Startups.com for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 53,868.

