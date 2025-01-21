← Company Directory
Startups.com Chief of Staff Salaries

The average Chief of Staff total compensation in United Kingdom at Startups.com ranges from £83.5K to £119K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Startups.com's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

£94.9K - £112K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
£83.5K£94.9K£112K£119K
Common Range
Possible Range

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Chief of Staff at Startups.com in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £118,590. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Startups.com for the Chief of Staff role in United Kingdom is £83,529.

