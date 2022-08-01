← Company Directory
StarTree
Work Here? Claim Your Company

StarTree Salaries

StarTree's salary ranges from $140,700 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $298,500 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StarTree. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Human Resources
$141K
Product Manager
$299K
Technical Writer
$187K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StarTree is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $298,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StarTree is $193,281.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for StarTree

Related Companies

  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources