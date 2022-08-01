When you hear “decision maker,” it's natural to think, “C-suite,” or “executive.” But these days, we’re all decision-makers. So, yes, the CEO is a crucial decider, but the franchise owner, the student, or the big box shopper all have important choices to make, too. The difference is, those traditional decision-makers have access to relevant data to guide their thinking. All the others? Flying blind.Our vision is to change that. We believe every decision-maker should have access to fast, fresh, actionable insights. We’re motivated to unlock what’s possible when you put the right information in the right hands at the right time. Like the restaurant owner who’s able to call in an extra cook because she can see the surge in orders coming. Or the holiday shopper who has plenty of time to pick a different gift for his loved one because he sees his original order is delayed at the moment the supplier registers a procurement delay. Or the use-case we can’t even envision yet, because it is sitting in your data, waiting to be set free.Exposing timely information to real decision makers in intuitive apps that not only inform, but allow you to act on the information being shared. That’s how we’re unleashing the power of user-facing analytics.