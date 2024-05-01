Startale Labs is a company specializing in web3 infrastructure development and the provision of public goods. Our expertise lies in creating core infrastructure and applications for web3 integrated onto the Astar Network. Through extensive research and development, we implement cutting-edge technologies, encompassing various aspects of web3 and token economics. Our incubation programs play a pivotal role in nurturing web3 startups, fostering accelerated innovation. Moreover, we actively foster an ecosystem that strengthens synergies within Startale Labs.