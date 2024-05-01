← Company Directory
Startale Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Startale Labs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Startale Labs is a company specializing in web3 infrastructure development and the provision of public goods. Our expertise lies in creating core infrastructure and applications for web3 integrated onto the Astar Network. Through extensive research and development, we implement cutting-edge technologies, encompassing various aspects of web3 and token economics. Our incubation programs play a pivotal role in nurturing web3 startups, fostering accelerated innovation. Moreover, we actively foster an ecosystem that strengthens synergies within Startale Labs.

    https://startale.org
    Website
    2023
    Year Founded
    15
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Startale Labs

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • DoorDash
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources