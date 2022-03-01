← Company Directory
Starship Technologies
Starship Technologies Salaries

Starship Technologies's salary ranges from $15,280 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $65,727 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Starship Technologies. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Business Operations Manager
$51K
Customer Service
$15.3K
Human Resources
$42.8K

Software Engineer
$65.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Starship Technologies is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $65,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starship Technologies is $46,893.

