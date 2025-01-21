All Solution Architect Salaries
The average Solution Architect total compensation in Hungary at Starschema ranges from HUF 15.72M to HUF 22.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starschema's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Average Total Compensation
Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!
