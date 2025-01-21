← Company Directory
Starschema
Starschema Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Hungary at Starschema ranges from HUF 15.72M to HUF 22.32M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starschema's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 17.86M - HUF 21.16M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 15.72MHUF 17.86MHUF 21.16MHUF 22.32M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Starschema?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Starschema in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 22,324,274. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starschema for the Solution Architect role in Hungary is HUF 15,724,054.

