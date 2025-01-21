← Company Directory
Starschema
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Starschema Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Hungary at Starschema ranges from HUF 11.64M to HUF 16.89M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starschema's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 13.2M - HUF 15.33M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 11.64MHUF 13.2MHUF 15.33MHUF 16.89M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Starschema to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve HUF 11.3M+ (sometimes HUF 112.96M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Starschema?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Starschema in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 16,893,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starschema for the Software Engineer role in Hungary is HUF 11,641,112.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Starschema

Related Companies

  • Spotify
  • Amazon
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources