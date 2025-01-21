← Company Directory
Starschema
Starschema Data Analyst Salaries

The average Data Analyst total compensation in Hungary at Starschema ranges from HUF 6.3M to HUF 9.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starschema's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

HUF 7.14M - HUF 8.3M
Hungary
Common Range
Possible Range
HUF 6.3MHUF 7.14MHUF 8.3MHUF 9.14M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Starschema?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Starschema in Hungary sits at a yearly total compensation of HUF 9,140,594. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starschema for the Data Analyst role in Hungary is HUF 6,298,560.

Other Resources