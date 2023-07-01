Starpharma Holdings Limited is a biopharmaceutical company based in Australia. They specialize in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for various applications, including pharmaceutical and life sciences. Their flagship product, VivaGel, is a non-antibiotic therapy used for the treatment and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. They also offer other products such as antiviral condoms and nasal sprays. Additionally, the company is involved in the development of dendrimer drug delivery technology for cancer treatment, including various clinical trials for different types of cancer. Starpharma Holdings Limited was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Abbotsford, Australia.