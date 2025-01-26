Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $113K per year for 24 to $221K per year for 28. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
24
$113K
$110K
$667
$1.9K
25
$161K
$136K
$12.7K
$11.6K
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
27
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
50%
YR 1
50%
YR 2
At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:
50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)
50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)
Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.