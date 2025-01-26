← Company Directory
Starbucks
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

  • United States

Starbucks Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in United States

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Starbucks ranges from $113K per year for 24 to $221K per year for 28. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $156K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Starbucks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
24
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$113K
$110K
$667
$1.9K
25
Software Engineer 2
$161K
$136K
$12.7K
$11.6K
26
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
27
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
View 1 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

50%

YR 1

50%

YR 2

Stock Type
RSU

At Starbucks, RSUs are subject to a 2-year vesting schedule:

  • 50% vests in the 1st-year (50.00% annually)

  • 50% vests in the 2nd-year (50.00% annually)

Have Bean Stock, the equity reward program (RSUs) and S.I.P., the Stock Investment Plan that Starbucks offers to partners to buy stock at a discounted price.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Starbucks in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $252,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Starbucks for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $149,000.

