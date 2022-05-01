Company Directory
Star Salaries

Star's salary ranges from $37,810 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Ukraine at the low-end to $78,390 for a Data Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Star. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $70K
Customer Service
$56.3K
Data Analyst
$78.4K

Data Scientist
$37.8K
Product Designer
$43.3K
Product Manager
$61.2K
Sales
$59.7K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Star is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $78,390. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Star is $59,700.

