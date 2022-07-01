Star-Knowledge is a software services and solutions provider having a history in delivering high-value business solutions to organizations globally, ensuring a level of certainty on all software solutions delivered. Star-Knowledge offers a full spectrum of business solutions for the replacement of legacy systems and the introduction of additional mission-critical capabilities. It offers turn-key solutions with the provision of customized technical services, plug-in functional application extensions, implementation, training, and support services.Star-Knowledge, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is directed by professionals with Fortune 100 experience and staffed with over 300 + years of accumulated academic and work experience engaged with complex and innovative customer and research projects.As a certified IT service provider, we design and run business solutions that are more innovative, efficient, and achieve business goals. We are:• ISO 9001:2015 certified• ISO 27001:2013 certified• Microsoft gold partner• Adobe solution provider• Salesforce certified partnerWith in-depth knowledge and project experience in providing Office 365, SharePoint, Power Platform, Dynamics 365 solutions, building digital experience, and helping with cloud transformation services.Our services encompass commercial practices from industries including high-tech, banking, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, media and entertainment, and the public sector, with proven execution and project management skills enabling the successful deployment of quality customer deliverables.