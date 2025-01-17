← Company Directory
Staples
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

  • Greater Boston Area

Staples Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Boston Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Boston Area package at Staples totals $115K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Staples's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Staples
Software Engineer
Framingham, MA
Total per year
$115K
Level
L3
Base
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
9 Years
Years exp
9 Years
What are the career levels at Staples?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Staples in Greater Boston Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $179,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Staples for the Software Engineer role in Greater Boston Area is $115,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Staples

Related Companies

  • Digital River
  • Foursquare
  • Mozilla
  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources