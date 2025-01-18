← Company Directory
Staples
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • UX Designer

Staples UX Designer Salaries

The median UX Designer compensation in Canada package at Staples totals CA$93.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Staples's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Staples
Product Designer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$93.6K
Level
Senior
Base
CA$93.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Staples?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a UX Designer at Staples in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$127,406. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Staples for the UX Designer role in Canada is CA$93,582.

Other Resources