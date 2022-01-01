← Company Directory
Stanford Health Care
Stanford Health Care Salaries

Stanford Health Care's salary ranges from $68,600 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $147,000 for a Data Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Stanford Health Care. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $120K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $72K
Business Analyst
Median $126K
Information Technologist (IT)
Median $102K
Customer Service
$71.4K
Data Analyst
$147K
Financial Analyst
$123K
Human Resources
$111K
Product Designer
$101K
Product Manager
$68.6K
Project Manager
$135K
Solution Architect
$139K
Technical Program Manager
$116K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Stanford Health Care is Data Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $147,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stanford Health Care is $115,575.

