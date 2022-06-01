We are a 100% employee-owned provider of specialized fund administration services for Managers and General Partners of private equity funds, generally: Buy-out, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Fund-of-Funds.For new General Partners, we provide consulting services to help accelerate the launch of their funds in addition to our full fund administration services. For established General Partners, we provide administration services and technology to whole fund families or select funds, to help scale their fund operations rapidly and efficiently.From our start in 2007, we have grown steadily and currently administer more than 1,000 funds with clients who have in excess of $100 billion in committed capital under administration.Standish is headquartered in Boston with additional offices throughout the US.