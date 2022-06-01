← Company Directory
Standish Management
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Standish Management that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    We are a 100% employee-owned provider of specialized fund administration services for Managers and General Partners of private equity funds, generally: Buy-out, Venture Capital, Real Estate and Fund-of-Funds.For new General Partners, we provide consulting services to help accelerate the launch of their funds in addition to our full fund administration services. For established General Partners, we provide administration services and technology to whole fund families or select funds, to help scale their fund operations rapidly and efficiently.From our start in 2007, we have grown steadily and currently administer more than 1,000 funds with clients who have in excess of $100 billion in committed capital under administration.Standish is headquartered in Boston with additional offices throughout the US.

    http://www.standishmanagement.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    600
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Standish Management

    Related Companies

    • Mitchell Martin
    • Vaco
    • Experis
    • EAB
    • Berkadia
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources