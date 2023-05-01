← Company Directory
Standard Motor Products
    Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry, with a focus on specialized original equipment parts for agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, sensors, valves, and pumps, while its Temperature Control segment provides components for temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems. The company serves automotive aftermarket retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations globally.

    http://www.smpcorp.com
    1919
    5,000
    $1B-$10B
