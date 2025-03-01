← Company Directory
Standard Chartered
Standard Chartered Technical Program Manager Salaries

The median Technical Program Manager compensation in Singapore package at Standard Chartered totals SGD 195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Standard Chartered's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
company icon
Standard Chartered
Technical Program Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 195K
Level
M22
Base
SGD 195K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
16 Years
What are the career levels at Standard Chartered?

SGD 213K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at Standard Chartered in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 249,381. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Standard Chartered for the Technical Program Manager role in Singapore is SGD 179,300.

Other Resources