Stampli
  Salaries
  Product Manager

  All Product Manager Salaries

Stampli Product Manager Salaries

The average Product Manager total compensation in Israel at Stampli ranges from ₪326K to ₪475K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Stampli's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪374K - ₪427K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪326K₪374K₪427K₪475K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Stampli?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Stampli in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪474,883. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Stampli for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪325,979.

