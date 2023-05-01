St. Louis Children's Hospital is a top-ranked pediatric teaching hospital in the BJC HealthCare network, providing care in over 50 specialty areas. It is consistently ranked in all ten specialties rated annually in the U.S. News & World Report list of American’s Best Children’s Hospitals and has Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The hospital sees patients from all 50 states and more than 80 nations and offers education, wellness, and injury-prevention programs. It is also recognized as one of the top workplaces among large employers in the St. Louis area.