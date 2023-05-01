← Company Directory
St. Louis Children's Hospital
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about St. Louis Children's Hospital that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    St. Louis Children's Hospital is a top-ranked pediatric teaching hospital in the BJC HealthCare network, providing care in over 50 specialty areas. It is consistently ranked in all ten specialties rated annually in the U.S. News & World Report list of American’s Best Children’s Hospitals and has Magnet® designation from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. The hospital sees patients from all 50 states and more than 80 nations and offers education, wellness, and injury-prevention programs. It is also recognized as one of the top workplaces among large employers in the St. Louis area.

    http://www.stlouischildrens.org
    Website
    1879
    Year Founded
    3,001
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for St. Louis Children's Hospital

    Related Companies

    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources