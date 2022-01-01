Health Insurance Two PPO medical plan options through Cigna.

Dental Insurance Dental benefits are administered by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

Vision Insurance Two benefit plan options for vision insurance are offered through VSP.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Life Insurance 1.5 x annual salary.

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance 1.5 x annual salary.

Business Travel Insurance Offered by employer

Unique Perk Family Support Program - From booking backup childcare to hiring a dog walker, UrbanSitter's array of care benefits helps you easily find top-rated, background-checked caregivers when you need them most.

Employee Discount Offered by employer

401k 100% match on the first 7% of base salary

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) 20 days

Sick Time 8 days

Disability Insurance Long-Term Disability with 60% of your monthly pre-disability earnings–up to a $15,000 monthly maximum.

Military Leave Offered by employer

Employee Assistance Program Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer