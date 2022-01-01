← Company Directory
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Health Insurance

    Two PPO medical plan options through Cigna.

  • Dental Insurance

    Dental benefits are administered by Delta Dental of Tennessee.

  • Vision Insurance

    Two benefit plan options for vision insurance are offered through VSP.

  • Life Insurance

    1.5 x annual salary.

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

    1.5 x annual salary.

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Sick Time

    8 days

  • Disability Insurance

    Long-Term Disability with 60% of your monthly pre-disability earnings–up to a $15,000 monthly maximum.

  • Employee Assistance Program

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k $8,400

    100% match on the first 7% of base salary

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Employee Discount

    • Other
  • Family Support Program

    From booking backup childcare to hiring a dog walker, UrbanSitter's array of care benefits helps you easily find top-rated, background-checked caregivers when you need them most.

