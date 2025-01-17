← Company Directory
SSI SCHÄFER
SSI SCHÄFER Software Engineer Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SSI SCHÄFER's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

RON 91.3K - RON 107K
Germany
RON 79.7KRON 91.3KRON 107KRON 114K
What are the career levels at SSI SCHÄFER?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SSI SCHÄFER in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 113,651. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SSI SCHÄFER for the Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 79,653.

