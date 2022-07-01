Company Directory
SRAM
Work Here? Claim Your Company

SRAM Salaries

SRAM's salary ranges from $24,880 in total compensation per year for a Mechanical Engineer in Taiwan at the low-end to $241,200 for a Hardware Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of SRAM. Last updated: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hardware Engineer
$241K
Mechanical Engineer
$24.9K
Product Designer
$99K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Software Engineer
$45.8K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at SRAM is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SRAM is $72,399.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SRAM

Related Companies

  • Sephora
  • FabFitFun
  • Patagonia
  • Meijer
  • OtterBox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sram/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.