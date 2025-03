SQZ Biotechnologies develops cell therapies for cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV and has additional platforms in development. SQZ Biotechnologies was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.