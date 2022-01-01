← Company Directory
Squarespace Salaries

Squarespace's salary ranges from $57,036 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $478,333 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Squarespace. Last updated: 3/16/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $133K
L2 $164K
L3 $202K
L4 $236K
L5 $284K
L6 $342K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
L5 $289K
L6 $329K
L7 $478K
Product Designer
L3 $158K
L4 $198K
L6 $332K

Data Scientist
L3 $155K
L4 $200K
Product Manager
L3 $208K
L4 $197K
Recruiter
Median $150K
Administrative Assistant
$79.6K
Business Operations Manager
$274K
Business Analyst
$118K
Customer Service
$57K
Data Analyst
$169K
Data Science Manager
$224K
Financial Analyst
$214K
Human Resources
$141K
Information Technologist (IT)
$191K
Marketing
Median $164K
Technical Program Manager
Median $202K
UX Researcher
$150K
Vesting Schedule

15%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

30%

YR 3

30%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 15% vests in the 1st-year (15.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 3rd-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 4th-year (30.00% annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Squarespace, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Squarespace is Software Engineering Manager at the L7 level with a yearly total compensation of $478,333. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Squarespace is $197,667.

