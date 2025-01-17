← Company Directory
SquadStack
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

SquadStack Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in India package at SquadStack totals ₹1.84M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SquadStack's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
SquadStack
Product Designer - 1
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹1.84M
Level
L1
Base
₹1.84M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at SquadStack?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at SquadStack in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,951,815. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SquadStack for the Product Designer role in India is ₹1,837,004.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for SquadStack

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • SoFi
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources