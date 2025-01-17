← Company Directory
SQUAD
SQUAD Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Ukraine at SQUAD ranges from UAH 2.98M to UAH 4.18M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SQUAD's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 3.23M - UAH 3.75M
Ukraine
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 2.98MUAH 3.23MUAH 3.75MUAH 4.18M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at SQUAD?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at SQUAD in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 4,175,829. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SQUAD for the Technical Program Manager role in Ukraine is UAH 2,982,735.

