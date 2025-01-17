← Company Directory
SQLI
SQLI Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Morocco package at SQLI totals MAD 123K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SQLI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

SQLI
Software Engineer
Rabat, RA, Morocco
Total per year
MAD 123K
Level
L1
Base
MAD 123K
Stock (/yr)
MAD 0
Bonus
MAD 0
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at SQLI?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at SQLI in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 238,296. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SQLI for the Software Engineer role in Morocco is MAD 134,949.

Other Resources