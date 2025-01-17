← Company Directory
SQLI
SQLI Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Morocco at SQLI ranges from MAD 717K to MAD 979K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for SQLI's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

MAD 768K - MAD 929K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
MAD 717KMAD 768KMAD 929KMAD 979K
Common Range
Possible Range

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at SQLI in Morocco sits at a yearly total compensation of MAD 979,174. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at SQLI for the Data Science Manager role in Morocco is MAD 717,498.

