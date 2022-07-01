SproutLoud is a leading SaaS-based Through-Channel Marketing Automation platform that provides software, service and solutions designed to increase Brand sales through Partners in local markets. SproutLoud's advanced marketing automation technology simplifies every aspect of local marketing, from start to finish, and delivers comprehensive analytics to show ROI on individual tactics and campaigns, including overall Partner engagement and platform usage. SproutLoud helps its Brand clients respond to rapidly changing market conditions in real time with data-driven decisions.