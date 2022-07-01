← Company Directory
Sprig
Sprig Salaries

Sprig's salary ranges from $79,600 in total compensation per year for a Industrial Designer at the low-end to $216,075 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sprig. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $193K
Industrial Designer
$79.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$216K
Technical Writer
$131K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sprig is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $216,075. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sprig is $161,825.

