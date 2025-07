Spirit Pharmaceuticals is a leading supplier of over 100 OTC products, known for their first-to-market and exclusive options. They have a partnership with major Rx manufacturers and are committed to growing their business in an ethical and sustainable manner. Their FDA-approved facility in Ronkonkoma, NY is over 65,000 square ft and employs over 150 team members. They continually reinvest in the company to stay ahead of growth and logistical demands.