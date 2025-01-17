← Company Directory
Spiral Scout
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Spiral Scout Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Georgia at Spiral Scout ranges from GEL 103K to GEL 141K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spiral Scout's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

GEL 111K - GEL 132K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
GEL 103KGEL 111KGEL 132KGEL 141K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Spiral Scout?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Spiral Scout in Georgia sits at a yearly total compensation of GEL 140,567. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spiral Scout for the Software Engineer role in Georgia is GEL 102,675.

