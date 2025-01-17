← Company Directory
Spiral Scout
Spiral Scout Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Poland at Spiral Scout ranges from PLN 202K to PLN 294K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spiral Scout's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 232K - PLN 264K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 202KPLN 232KPLN 264KPLN 294K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Spiral Scout?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Spiral Scout in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 294,417. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spiral Scout for the Project Manager role in Poland is PLN 202,099.

