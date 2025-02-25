← Company Directory
Spinny
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Spinny Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Spinny totals ₹2.85M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spinny's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Spinny
Product Analyst 2
New Delhi, DL, India
Total per year
₹2.85M
Level
2
Base
₹2.48M
Stock (/yr)
₹259K
Bonus
₹103K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Spinny?

₹13.67M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.64M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Spinny in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,029,637. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spinny for the Product Manager role in India is ₹2,844,236.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Spinny

Related Companies

  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • DoorDash
  • Tesla
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources