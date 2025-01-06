← Company Directory
Spice Money
Spice Money Salaries

Spice Money's salary ranges from $26,228 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $30,641 for a Data Science Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spice Money. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Data Science Manager
$30.6K
Software Engineer
$26.2K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spice Money is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $30,641. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spice Money is $28,434.

