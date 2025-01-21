← Company Directory
Speechmatics
Speechmatics Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at Speechmatics totals £59.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Speechmatics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Speechmatics
Software Engineer
Cambridge, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£59.6K
Level
-
Base
£54.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.4K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Speechmatics?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Speechmatics in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £128,525. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Speechmatics for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £57,561.

Other Resources