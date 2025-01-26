Networking Engineer compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area at Spectrum ranges from $119K per year for L3 to $134K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in Greater Denver And Boulder Area package totals $122K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spectrum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$119K
$111K
$1K
$7.2K
L4
$134K
$123K
$0
$10.8K
