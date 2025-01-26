Networking Engineer compensation in United States at Spectrum ranges from $110K per year for L1 to $134K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spectrum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$110K
$108K
$0
$2.2K
L2
$96.7K
$91.9K
$0
$4.8K
L3
$113K
$104K
$556
$8.7K
L4
$134K
$123K
$0
$10.8K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
