Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at Spectrum ranges from $79.8K per year for L1 to $153K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $92K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Spectrum's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/26/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
$79.8K
$76.1K
$0
$3.7K
L2
$99.4K
$93.8K
$500
$5.1K
L3
$144K
$126K
$5K
$13.4K
L4
$153K
$142K
$0
$11.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
