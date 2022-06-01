← Company Directory
Spectrum Brands
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Spectrum Brands that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Spectrum Brands – A Home Essentials CompanyWe are a global team focused on a culture of ownership, integrity and collaboration. Together, we continuously innovate for the future and deliver results for our customers.Spectrum Brands Holdings, a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a home-essentials company with a mission to make living better at home. We are a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Helping to meet the needs of consumers worldwide, Spectrum Brands offers a broad portfolio of market-leading, well-known and widely trusted brands including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Pfister®, Remington®, George Foreman®, Russell Hobbs®, Black+Decker®, Tetra®, Marineland®, Nature’s Miracle®, Dingo®, 8-in-1®, FURminator®, IAMS® and Eukanuba® (Europe only), Digest-eeze™, Healthy-Hide®, Littermaid®, Spectracide®, Cutter®, Repel®, Hot Shot®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

    http://www.spectrumbrands.com
    Website
    1906
    Year Founded
    17,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Spectrum Brands

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • Uber
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources