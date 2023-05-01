← Company Directory
Spectro Cloud
Spectro Cloud Salaries

Spectro Cloud's salary ranges from $41,416 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $263,310 for a Technical Writer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spectro Cloud. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Marketing
$161K
Software Engineer
$41.4K
Technical Writer
$263K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Spectro Cloud, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Spectro Cloud is Technical Writer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $263,310. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spectro Cloud is $160,619.

