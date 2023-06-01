← Company Directory
Spectra7 Microsystems
    • About

    Spectra7 Microsystems is an analog semiconductor company based in Canada and China. They offer virtual reality and augmented reality products, including lightweight interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control, integrated cable and chipset products for AR vision systems, and high-bandwidth support for VR head-mounted displays and AR glasses. They also provide consumer interconnects for use in laptops, tablets, mobile devices, solid state disks, and wearable computing devices. Their headquarters are in San Jose, California.

    http://www.spectra7.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

