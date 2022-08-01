Company Directory
Special Olympics Georgia
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Special Olympics Georgia that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Since 1970, Special Olympics Georgia has provided year-round sports training and competition to children and adults with intellectual disabilities offering life-long skills. 26,620 athletes compete today various sports in the 26 sports offered. Special Olympics Georgia is a non profit organization with a 501c3 status.Our mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

    specialolympicsga.org
    Website
    1970
    Year Founded
    45
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Special Olympics Georgia

    Related Companies

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Databricks
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources